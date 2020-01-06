Brokerages Set ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $72.40

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.27. 218,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,933. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ASGN by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 565.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

