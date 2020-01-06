Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BPR stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,209 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,497,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,459 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 994,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

