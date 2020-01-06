Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $597,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.