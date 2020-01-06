Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,429. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.