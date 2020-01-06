Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.24. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 135,138 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.97.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of $179.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$455.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

