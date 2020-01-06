Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 7%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 356,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 263,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $286.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

