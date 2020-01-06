Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

