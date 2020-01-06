Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

CPTA opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This is a positive change from Capitala Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 119.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

