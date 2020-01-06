Cappasity Price Up 51.7% Over Last Week (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $949,357.00 and $84,344.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

