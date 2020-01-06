Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of CPRI opened at $37.38 on Friday. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,948 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 428,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

