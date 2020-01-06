Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.34, 305,915 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 189,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

