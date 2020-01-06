Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) vs. Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Critical Comparison

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Hospitality Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 25.85% 4.76% 2.81% Hospitality Properties Trust -12.50% -10.78% -3.67%

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hospitality Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hospitality Properties Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hospitality Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caretrust REIT and Hospitality Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 1 1 5 0 2.57 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Caretrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Hospitality Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 12.53 $57.92 million $1.28 16.08 Hospitality Properties Trust $2.29 billion 1.72 $185.73 million $3.69 6.48

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Hospitality Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

