CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) is Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CarMax worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 193.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 101,191 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in CarMax by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. 1,345,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.