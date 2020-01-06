Carnival (LON:CCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,360.98

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,360.98 and traded as high as $3,568.00. Carnival shares last traded at $3,481.00, with a volume of 410,764 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded Carnival to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Carnival to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,560 ($46.83).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,379.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

