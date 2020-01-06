Ccore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $20,900.00 and $11.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.