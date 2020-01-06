CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.25.

CDW opened at $142.15 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $144.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

