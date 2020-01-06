Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

CNTY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 115,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,067. The company has a market capitalization of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.