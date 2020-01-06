Change (CAG) Price Hits $0.0833 on Major Exchanges

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Change token can currently be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin. Change has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $36,066.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Change has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Change

Change launched on October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Change is getchange.com . Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changebank . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Change Token Trading

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

