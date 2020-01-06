Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $445.99

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.99 and last traded at $445.66, with a volume of 5318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $441.35.
A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.
The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.05.
In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total value of $1,149,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,762. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
