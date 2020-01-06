Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $445.99

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.99 and last traded at $445.66, with a volume of 5318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $441.35.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total value of $1,149,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,762. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

