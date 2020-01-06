Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $1,010.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $890.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $815.03.

NYSE CMG opened at $865.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $813.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $441.28 and a 12-month high of $870.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

