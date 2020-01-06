Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $180,594.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $173,016.00.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.78. 2,933,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after buying an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 894,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,642,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

