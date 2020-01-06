Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.65.

Cigna stock opened at $203.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 15.4% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,262,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $63,720,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

