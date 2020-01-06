CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of CIT opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 909,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 363,999 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CIT Group by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 342,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

