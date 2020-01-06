Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Trading Up 0.2%

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.60, approximately 2,236 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $217.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

