Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $39.05 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $242,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

