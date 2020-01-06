Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,610,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

