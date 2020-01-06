Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVGI. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 145,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

