Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESXB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.
Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.
About Community Bankers Trust
Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.
