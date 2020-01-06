Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESXB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.