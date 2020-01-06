Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.34 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit