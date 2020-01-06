Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.34 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

