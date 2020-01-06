Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (CLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.27. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a 52 week low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of A$1.38 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75.

Concentrated Leaders Fund Company Profile

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in blue chip stocks of companies listed in the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

