ContentBox Trading Down 0.6% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, CPDAX and DDEX. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $100,339.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007377 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000424 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, CPDAX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.