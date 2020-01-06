Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Sells $3,043,325.00 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $323.17. 184,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $246.00 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.