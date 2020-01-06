Couchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,347.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Couchain has a total market cap of $5,347.00 and $4,636.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, Couchain has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

