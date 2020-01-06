Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Covanta reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,846,000 after acquiring an additional 272,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,191,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Covanta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Covanta by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 1,085,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

