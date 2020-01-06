CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. The company's strong international network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The outperformance reflects better-than-expected earnings performance in the second and third quarters of 2019 and raised revenue guidance for the full year. Despite such positives, higher talent cost, Trump’s stringent policies on immigration and competition remain as headwinds. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's top line.”

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $420.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CRA International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CRA International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CRA International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.