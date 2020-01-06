Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,718,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,711. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953,998 shares of company stock worth $146,753,258 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

