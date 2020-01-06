Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

A number of analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,718,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,711. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953,998 shares of company stock worth $146,753,258 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit