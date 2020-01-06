Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.33 million and $32,268.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.05845543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035822 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

