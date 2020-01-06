CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 110.2% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.86. 3,957,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,077. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.