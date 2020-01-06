CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

CONE traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 822,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

