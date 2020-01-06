D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. D. R. Horton posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,121. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $387,479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,745 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $42,949,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 172.4% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after buying an additional 926,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.