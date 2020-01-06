Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. Danaos has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Danaos stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.