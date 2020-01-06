Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.86. Dare Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

