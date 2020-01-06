DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $6,072.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.19 or 0.06014117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00028429 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

