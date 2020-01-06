Datacoin (DTC) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $21,975.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

