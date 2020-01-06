Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $39.90, 5,562,976 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,973,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

