DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Up 5%

DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98.

Jeff Davis Bancshares, Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, automatic bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, and other banking services.

