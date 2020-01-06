DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.