DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

