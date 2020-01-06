DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DPSI stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

