Defenx (LON:DFX) Stock Price Down 42.9%

Defenx PLC (LON:DFX) shares fell 42.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), 67,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 25,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $874,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Defenx Company Profile (LON:DFX)

Defenx Plc, a cyber security company, provides a range of products for the mobile, PC, and network security markets primarily in Europe. The company operates in three segments: Security, Backup, and Protection. The Security segment offers Security Suite, which includes antivirus, antispyware, firewall, antispam, and Web protection, as wells as privacy service for the protection of personal details; Defenx Antivirus to protect from threats and antivirus; Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-phishing, anti-theft, webcam protection, mic capture, and antivirus features, as well as SIM protection and safe browsing; and Defenx security that offers a single control center to protect network.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Defenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.