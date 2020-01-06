Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.37.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.84. 1,580,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,525. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.